Real Madrid reignite interest in David de Gea?

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
European champions Real Madrid reportedly reignite their interest in signing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea next summer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 19:40 UK

Real Madrid have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with the European champions in the past and was on the brink of a return to Spain in 2015 before the move broke down due to an admin error.

De Gea has since re-established himself as a key player for United, winning the club's Player of the Year award in each of the past three seasons.

However, the Manchester Evening News reports that Madrid are once again looking to prise the Spain international away from Old Trafford, with manager Zinedine Zidane making the keeper his number one transfer target this summer.

Los Blancos are reportedly looking for a replacement for 30-year-old Keylor Navas and see De Gea - who came through the ranks at Real's local rivals Atletico Madrid - as an ideal replacement.

United are unwilling to sell the shot-stopper, but could face a fight to keep him on their hands if he expresses a desire to move, as was the case two years ago.

Costa move 'scuppered by rule change'
