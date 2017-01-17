New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Watford close to Max Gradel deal?

Saint-Etienne's Ivorian forward Max-Alain Gradel celebrates after opening the scoring during the French L1 football match Saint-Etienne (ASSE) vs Lille (LOSC) on March 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Watford reportedly close in on a £3m deal for Bournemouth striker Max Gradel.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 10:47 UK

Watford are reportedly close to concluding a deal for Bournemouth striker Max Gradel.

A series of injuries has limited the 29-year-old's opportunities to just 17 Premier League games since his £7m arrival from Saint-Etienne in August 2015.

The Ivory Coast international has been used just five times by Cherries boss Eddie Howe this season and has not featured at all since the goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur on October 22.

According to The Mirror, Gradel is "ready for a fresh start" at Walter Mazzarri's side, who are in "advanced negotiations" with Bournemouth over a £3m deal.

The arrival of Gradel, who has previously had spells in England with Leicester City and Leeds United, would represent the Hornets' second signing of the January window following a loan deal for Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley last week.

Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the FA Cup game between Millwall and Bournemouth on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Howe: 'We didn't make dominance count'
>
View our homepages for Max Gradel, Eddie Howe, Walter Mazzarri, Tom Cleverley, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Saint-Etienne's Ivorian forward Max-Alain Gradel celebrates after opening the scoring during the French L1 football match Saint-Etienne (ASSE) vs Lille (LOSC) on March 22, 2015
Watford close to Max Gradel deal?
 Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Walter Mazzarri job 'under no threat at Watford'
 Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Walter Mazzarri: 'Graham Taylor tributes very emotional'
Result: Watford, Boro play out Vicarage Road stalemateTeam News: Heurelho Gomes comes back in for WatfordFA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesWatford sign Tom Cleverley on loanTributes flood in for Graham Taylor
Former England manager Taylor dies, aged 72Tom Cleverley 'has Watford medical'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundChampionship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?
> Watford Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Saint-Etienne's Ivorian forward Max-Alain Gradel celebrates after opening the scoring during the French L1 football match Saint-Etienne (ASSE) vs Lille (LOSC) on March 22, 2015
Watford close to Max Gradel deal?
 Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the FA Cup game between Millwall and Bournemouth on January 7, 2017
Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth failed to make dominance count'
 Abel Hernandez for Hull on January 1, 2015
Result: Abel Hernandez nets brace in Hull City win
Team News: Niasse, Evandro on Hull City benchConte: 'John Terry going nowhere'Howe: 'No negotiations for John Terry'Newcastle to break transfer record for Wilson?Terry 'to reject Bournemouth interest'
Bournemouth 'make Terry loan enquiry'Howe: 'Defensive resources stretched'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundAke focused on first-team chance with ChelseaRangers loan Bournemouth midfielder Hyndman
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version