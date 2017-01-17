Watford close to Max Gradel deal?

Watford reportedly close in on a £3m deal for Bournemouth striker Max Gradel.

Watford are reportedly close to concluding a deal for Bournemouth striker Max Gradel.

A series of injuries has limited the 29-year-old's opportunities to just 17 Premier League games since his £7m arrival from Saint-Etienne in August 2015.

The Ivory Coast international has been used just five times by Cherries boss Eddie Howe this season and has not featured at all since the goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur on October 22.

According to The Mirror, Gradel is "ready for a fresh start" at Walter Mazzarri's side, who are in "advanced negotiations" with Bournemouth over a £3m deal.

The arrival of Gradel, who has previously had spells in England with Leicester City and Leeds United, would represent the Hornets' second signing of the January window following a loan deal for Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley last week.