Lukas Podolski 'to reject China for Japan'

Galatasaray's German forward Lukas Podolski celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League football match between Galatasaray AS and SL Benfica at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleks stadium in Istanbul on October 21, 2015.
© Getty Images
Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski will reportedly reject a move to the Chinese Super League in favour of Japan's J1 League.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 16:11 UK

Galatasaray forward Lukas Podolski is reportedly planning to reject a big-money move to the Chinese Super League in favour of a switch to Japan's J1 League.

The 31-year-old was subject of a bid from Beijing Guoan late last month, with Galatasaray describing the proposed deal as "a remarkable offer".

According to Bild, however, Podolski is instead set for J1 side Vissel Kobe, who are preparing a "significant" bid in order to lure the forward to the Far East.

The former Germany international has made just 10 league appearances for Galatasaray this season, scoring three times, and the Turkish club are thought to be keen to cash in on him this month.

Podolski moved to Galatasaray in 2015 after three years in the Premier League with Arsenal.

Galatasaray's Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen on October 23, 2013
