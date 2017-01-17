AC Milan confirm Gerard Deulofeu talks

The chief executive of AC Milan confirms that the club are holding talks with Everton over a move for Gerard Deulofeu.

AC Milan have confirmed that they are in talks with Everton over a loan deal for Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu.

A host of clubs across Europe have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, with the Serie A giants, Middlesbrough, Deportivo La Coruna and Marseille all linked in recent weeks.

Deulofeu has featured just 11 times in the league under Ronald Koeman this season, including seven times as a substitute, and has not started a game since December 10.

"I don't like to make predictions on what Milan could achieve this season, as I don't know the future, but what happened so far is very good," said Milan CEO Adriano Galliani, whose side currently sit fifth in the Serie A.

"We are talking for Deulofeu, but there is no agreement yet. Everton know full well we can only do loans or with option to buy. Plus there are these pro-Barcelona clauses.

"Tomorrow we will discuss it and try to find a solution, otherwise we'll remain with the squad as we are.

"I made a pledge, that as long as I am the CEO of Milan, I will think about this club 24 hours a day. I am absolutely concentrated on the Rossoneri. I'll only think about my future after the closing."

Deulofeu joined the Toffees from Barcelona in July 2015 in a £4.2m deal.