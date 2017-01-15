Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes that the introduction of young players and January signings have improved the balance of his side.

Both players came off the bench for their debuts during Sunday's 4-0 victory over Manchester City at Goodison Park, with Lookman marking his first appearance in the top flight by capping off the scoring against Pep Guardiola's side.

The Toffees are now unbeaten in their last four league games, and Koeman is desperate to keep that momentum going.

"That is what each Evertonian likes - how the team played (on Sunday). We like to do everything to keep that momentum. We like to continue with that attitude," he told reporters.

"I think we started to play with it against Arsenal at home and after that we have showed it more, although it was not always the final result we like.

"But I think the team is changing and the personnel is changing, in a good way. We need balance in the team, and I think with the young boys now, with the new signings, with the new signing of Schneiderlin, we get a better balance in the team and finally a stronger team."

Everton's next match sees them take on struggling Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.