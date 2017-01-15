Jan 15, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
4-0
Man CityManchester City
Lukaku (34'), Mirallas (47'), Davies (79'), Lookman (94')
Holgate (55'), Lukaku (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Silva (75'), Otamendi (92')

Ronald Koeman: 'January signings made Everton stronger'

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes that the introduction of young players and January signings have improved the balance of his side.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 16:29 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has claimed that the balance of his side has improved following the January arrivals of Morgan Schneiderlin and Ademola Lookman.

Both players came off the bench for their debuts during Sunday's 4-0 victory over Manchester City at Goodison Park, with Lookman marking his first appearance in the top flight by capping off the scoring against Pep Guardiola's side.

The Toffees are now unbeaten in their last four league games, and Koeman is desperate to keep that momentum going.

"That is what each Evertonian likes - how the team played (on Sunday). We like to do everything to keep that momentum. We like to continue with that attitude," he told reporters.

"I think we started to play with it against Arsenal at home and after that we have showed it more, although it was not always the final result we like.

"But I think the team is changing and the personnel is changing, in a good way. We need balance in the team, and I think with the young boys now, with the new signings, with the new signing of Schneiderlin, we get a better balance in the team and finally a stronger team."

Everton's next match sees them take on struggling Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Kevin Mirallas of Everton in action during the Duncan Ferguson Testimonial match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park on August 2, 2015
Your Comments
