Ronald Koeman has hailed the early impact of Tom Davies in Everton's senior ranks, claiming that he is a "great young player" who can help drive the club forward.

The 18-year-old has emerged from the Toffees' youth system this term and scored his first Premier League goal in the 4-0 thrashing of Manchester City on Sunday.

Davies spent eight years in the club's youth sides but was given a chance to impress by Koeman on a more regular basis this campaign, and the Dutchman believes that he is already being rewarded following the youngster's Man of the Match display against City.

"Tom is doing really well," he told Sky Sports News. "He is that type of midfield player that we like because he is aggressive. Sometimes he is quiet on the ball, sometimes too quiet, but he is really comfortable and is playing like he has been playing for a long time in the first team. He is a great young player."

Davies has also represented England at every age-grade level from Under-16s through to the Under-19s side, being capped a total of 33 times so far.