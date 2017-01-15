Everton winger Kevin Mirallas challenges his side to maintain their form following their memorable 4-0 victory over Manchester City at Goodison Park.

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has urged his side to build on their 4-0 victory over Manchester City.

The Toffees put Pep Guardiola's side to the sword with a clinical display at Goodison Park on Sunday as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Mirallas gave them control before youngsters Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman wrapped up the memorable victory.

The result means that Everton are now unbeaten in four games, and Mirallas is hopeful that they can maintain their form when they take on struggling Crystal Palace next weekend.

"The most important thing is we continue like that. We have to go to Crystal Palace on Saturday. That is a difficult game, but if we play the same we win. It was a good moment to score, directly at the start of the second half. After that we had more confidence and played well on the ball," he told reporters.

"City had chances to score but the defence played very well, and when we had possibilities to score we scored. I'm very happy for Tom Davies - he has been very professional - and for Lookman as well. It was a great day for every Evertonian.

"When you have new players it refreshes the team. Tom Davies, I know him because he has been training with the team, but Lookman is new. He is very young but he is a very talented player. He had one occasion and he scored."

The result against City was Guardiola's heaviest ever defeat as a manager in league competition.