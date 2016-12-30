A report claims that AC Milan are in talks with Everton over the loan signing of 22-year-old winger Gerard Deulofeu.

AC Milan are reportedly in discussions with Everton over a loan deal for Gerard Deulofeu.

The 22-year-old has only started four Premier League games for the Toffees this season and it is understood that the Spaniard will seek a short-term move away from Goodison Park in the January transfer window.

Deportivo La Coruna and Marseille have both been linked with the attacker, but according to Sky Sports News, Milan are in the driving seat after opening official talks with Deulofeu's English club.

The Spain international started his professional career with Barcelona, but only made six first-team appearances for the Spanish giants before joining Everton on a permanent deal in the summer of 2015.

Last season, Deulofeu scored four times in 33 appearances for the Toffees.