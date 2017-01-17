Deportivo La Coruna announce that Gael Kakuta - formerly of Chelsea - has signed for the club from Hebei China Fortune.

Former Chelsea winger Gael Kakuta has made the 10th move of his professional career after signing a deal with Deportivo La Coruna.

Since breaking onto the scene at Chelsea, Kakuta has failed to settle at any one club and last year, he completed a transfer to the Chinese Super League with Hebei China Fortune.

However, a change to the league's rules means that the club are now restricted to fielding just three overseas players, and that has led to the 25-year-old being allowed to return to Europe.

Swansea City had been linked with a move for the Frenchman, but Deportivo have announced that the wideman will represent the club in La Liga for the remainder of the season.

It marks Kakuta's third experience of Spanish football having already spent loan spells at Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla.