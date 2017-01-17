Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford is close to completing his move to Middlesbrough, which could be worth up to £10m.

The 23-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at Burnley having failed to make a single start for the Clarets across all competitions during the first half of the season.

Numerous reports have claimed that Bamford has now travelled to Teesside to undergo a medical at Boro, where he scored 19 goals in 44 appearances on loan in 2014-15.

Bamford's form that season helped Middlesbrough to the playoff final, but he has not enjoyed similar success elsewhere since, failing to score in loan spells with Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Burnley.

The former England Under-21 international has not made a single senior appearance for Chelsea since joining the club from Nottingham Forest in January 2012, and now looks set to see his five-year spell come to an end.

The deal to take Bamford to the Riverside could eventually rise to £10m, with £6m up front and a further £4m in bonus-related add-ons.