New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Patrick Bamford closing in on Middlesbrough move

Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford is close to completing his move to Middlesbrough, which could be worth up to £10m.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 22:06 UK

Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford is reportedly close to completing a £6m move to Middlesbrough.

The 23-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at Burnley having failed to make a single start for the Clarets across all competitions during the first half of the season.

Numerous reports have claimed that Bamford has now travelled to Teesside to undergo a medical at Boro, where he scored 19 goals in 44 appearances on loan in 2014-15.

Bamford's form that season helped Middlesbrough to the playoff final, but he has not enjoyed similar success elsewhere since, failing to score in loan spells with Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Burnley.

The former England Under-21 international has not made a single senior appearance for Chelsea since joining the club from Nottingham Forest in January 2012, and now looks set to see his five-year spell come to an end.

The deal to take Bamford to the Riverside could eventually rise to £10m, with £6m up front and a further £4m in bonus-related add-ons.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea considering bid for Boro winger?
>
View our homepages for Patrick Bamford, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
Patrick Bamford closing in on Middlesbrough move
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Diego Costa move to China 'scuppered by rule change'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Chelsea on February 27, 2016
Chinese side claims Diego Costa agreement
Claudio Ranieri backs Chelsea for titleFlamengo keen on Chelsea wideman?Chelsea considering bid for Boro winger?Diego Costa returns to Chelsea trainingLucas Piazon extends Fulham stay
Barcelona, Atletico eyeing Costa swoop?Conte 'will not hold Costa peace talks'Courtois: 'Pressure is on title rivals'Chelsea 'to assess Costa on Tuesday'Chelsea to bid for Alvaro Morata?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Everton reject AC Milan's loan bid for Gerard Deulofeu
 Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
Patrick Bamford closing in on Middlesbrough move
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Chelsea considering bid for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore?
Middlesbrough defender to link up with Blues?Bamford 'undergoing Middlesbrough medical'Mark Hughes open to selling Bojan to BoroAitor Karanka: 'The goals will come'Result: Watford, Boro play out Vicarage Road stalemate
Team News: Heurelho Gomes comes back in for WatfordLeicester closing in on Boro midfielder?Leeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'Guzan to remain at Boro until summer?Bojan Krkic 'nearing Middlesbrough move'
> Middlesbrough Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version