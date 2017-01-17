New Transfer Talk header

Lucas Piazon extends Fulham stay

Lucas Piazon of Chelsea FC running with the ball during the friendly match between Chelsea FC and the Singha Thailand All-Star XI Rajamangala Stadium on July 17, 2013
Chelsea midfielder Lucas Piazon extends his loan deal with Championship side Fulham until the end of the season.
Fulham have extended Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon's stay until the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old midfielder has made 16 Championship appearances for Slavisa Jokanovic's side this season, scoring three goals and registering an assist to help the side up to eighth in the table.

The Cottagers had been in talks with the Blues over an extension to the contract after his initial loan deal expired on Saturday.

Confirming the news on his Twitter account, the Brazilian wrote: "Now it is for real. Just signed all the paperwork so I can stay till the end of the season! 😁 #COYW"

Piazon, who has just one Premier League appearance with Chelsea to his name, spent last season on loan in the Championship with Reading and has refused to rule out a permanent move to Fulham at the end of the season.

