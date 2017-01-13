Aston Villa keen on Tom Cairney?

Aston Villa are reportedly planning a £10m bid for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney.

The 25-year-old was sold by Villans manager Steve Bruce when he was in charge of Hull City in 2014, but according to The Mirror, he is now hopeful of orchestrating a reunion at Villa Park this month.

Bruce is thought to have £25m at his disposal this month and is prepared to spend £10m in order to land Cairney, who has impressed with his performances for the Cottagers this term.

Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the player, who moved to Slavisa Jokanovic's side for £3.5m in 2015.

Cairney has 13 goals in 63 Championship appearances for Fulham, including five in 24 this season.