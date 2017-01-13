New Transfer Talk header

Aston Villa keen on Tom Cairney?

Big Tom Cairney in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Aston Villa are reportedly planning a £10m bid for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney.
Aston Villa are reportedly planning a move for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney this month.

The 25-year-old was sold by Villans manager Steve Bruce when he was in charge of Hull City in 2014, but according to The Mirror, he is now hopeful of orchestrating a reunion at Villa Park this month.

Bruce is thought to have £25m at his disposal this month and is prepared to spend £10m in order to land Cairney, who has impressed with his performances for the Cottagers this term.

Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the player, who moved to Slavisa Jokanovic's side for £3.5m in 2015.

Cairney has 13 goals in 63 Championship appearances for Fulham, including five in 24 this season.

Tom Cairney of Fulham in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on August 1, 2015
Report: Newcastle eye move for Cairney
Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
 Graham Taylor in the dugout during his time with Aston Villa in March 2002.
Former England manager Graham Taylor dies, aged 72
 New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic a target for Wolfsburg?
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Newcastle United to break transfer record for Callum Wilson?
 Stewart Downing in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
Aitor Karanka: 'Stewart Downing free to leave Middlesbrough'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2514473633346
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
16Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
17Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
