Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is wanted by Bundesliga strugglers Wolfsburg and La Liga side Malaga, according to a report.

The 48-year-old, out of contract in West London at the end of the current campaign, is understood to have earned admiring glances from a string of top European teams.

It is claimed by The Sun that Wolfsburg could be the first side to make an official approach for the Serbian, having so far endured a disastrous campaign that has seen them dragged into a relegation fight.

Jokanovic, who arrived at Fulham in December 2015 and has since turned the club into a promotion-chasing outfit, has not yet opened talks over a new contract and is said to be weighing up his options.

The same report suggests that La Liga side Malaga are also interested, but Fulham - 10th in the second tier of English football - have yet to receive any formal offers.