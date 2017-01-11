Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic a target for Wolfsburg?

New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is wanted by Bundesliga strugglers Wolfsburg and La Liga side Malaga, according to a report.
Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are reportedly eyeing up a move for Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic following his impressive work at Craven Cottage.

The 48-year-old, out of contract in West London at the end of the current campaign, is understood to have earned admiring glances from a string of top European teams.

It is claimed by The Sun that Wolfsburg could be the first side to make an official approach for the Serbian, having so far endured a disastrous campaign that has seen them dragged into a relegation fight.

Jokanovic, who arrived at Fulham in December 2015 and has since turned the club into a promotion-chasing outfit, has not yet opened talks over a new contract and is said to be weighing up his options.

The same report suggests that La Liga side Malaga are also interested, but Fulham - 10th in the second tier of English football - have yet to receive any formal offers.

