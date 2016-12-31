Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The January transfer window is almost here and clubs around the UK and Europe are lining up moves as they look to take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Jose Mourinho expecting Memphis Depay exit in January

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits that he expects out-of-favour winger Memphis Depay to leave the club during the January transfer window. Read more.

David Moyes hints at January business for Sunderland

Sunderland manager David Moyes hints that the club will be able to sign players in the January transfer window despite their financial concerns. Read more.

AC Milan 'lining up Cesc Fabregas move'

AC Milan are reportedly planning a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas once their takeover by a Chinese consortium is completed. Read more.

Antonio Conte: 'I have money to spend in January transfer window'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirms that he will have money available to spend in the January transfer window. Read more.

Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte 'to study future offers'

Athletic Bilbao centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who turned down Manchester City in the summer, insists that he will "study" any offers that are put his way. Read more.

Neymar wants to represent Flamengo

Neymar controversially claims that he "would like" to represent Brazilian outfit Flamengo before retiring from professional football. Read more.

Barcelona's Arda Turan plays down China reports

Barcelona attacker Arda Turan says that he is "very happy" in Spain amid suggestions of interest from Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande. Read more.

AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma 'offered £82,000-a-week deal'

A report claims that AC Milan offer Gianluigi Donnarumma a new £82,000-a-week contract in order to ward off interest from other clubs. Read more.

Espanyol 'to consider Felipe Caicedo sale'

Espanyol sporting director Jordi Lardin says that Felipe Caicedo could leave the Spanish club in the January transfer window. Read more.

AC Milan 'negotiating Gerard Deulofeu loan'

A report claims that AC Milan are in talks with Everton over the loan signing of 22-year-old winger Gerard Deulofeu. Read more.

Miguel Angel Gil Marin confirms Manchester City double bid

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin reveals that his club turned down a double bid from Manchester City for Lucas Hernandez and Theo Hernandez. Read more.

Chelsea 'preparing Fernando Llorente swoop'

A report claims that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to bring Swansea City's Fernando Llorente to Stamford Bridge. Read more.

Mauricio Pochettino plays down Ross Barkley reports

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino denies reports that he could launch a move for unsettled Everton midfielder Ross Barkley. Read more.

Sam Allardyce 'confident' of keeping Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says that he has been told that "there is no potential for losing" reported Tottenham Hotspur target Wilfried Zaha. Read more.

Report: Bojan Krkic still wants Stoke City departure

A report claims that Bojan Krkic is unhappy at Stoke City and will seek a move away from the Britannia in the January transfer window. Read more.

Report: Red Bull Salzburg's Dayotchanculle Upamecano in demand

A report claims that Red Bull Salzburg centre-back Dayotchanculle Upamecano is on the wishlist of a number of European clubs. Read more.

Mike Phelan confirms interest in Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson

Hull City manager Mike Phelan confirms that he is keen to sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson on loan for the rest of the season. Read more.

Chris Martin keen to return to Derby County?

Striker Chris Martin is reportedly looking to cut short his loan spell with Fulham in order to secure a return to parent club Derby County. Read more.

Jose Mourinho: 'Only Sam Johnstone will leave on loan'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be the only player to leave on loan in January. Read more.

Manchester United turn down offers for Morgan Schneiderlin

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that the club have rejected offers for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin. Read more.

Manchester United hand third trial to Scottish youngster Matthew Knox?

Manchester United reportedly decide to take a third look at Livingston midfielder Matthew Knox ahead of a potential move for the 17-year-old. Read more.

Antonio Conte: 'Thibaut Courtois is not joining Real Madrid'

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that Thibaut Courtois will remain at Stamford Bridge, despite speculation linking the goalkeeper with Real Madrid. Read more.

Inter Milan considering huge bid from China for Marcelo Brozovic?

Inter Milan are reportedly considering an offer from an unnamed Chinese club for midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. Read more.

Besiktas launch bid to sign Wilfried Bony?

Besiktas are reportedly keen to sign Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony during the January transfer window. Read more.

Rafael Benitez confident of holding onto Aleksandar Mitrovic

Rafael Benitez claims that he is "not thinking about selling" Aleksandar Mitrovic in the New Year, amid talk that Swansea City and Middlesbrough are preparing bids. Read more.

On-loan striker Simone Zaza on brink of West Ham United exit

Juventus striker Simone Zaza is in talks with Valencia over joining the club in January, potentially bringing an end to his disastrous loan stint at West Ham United. Read more.

Claudio Ranieri: 'Kasper Schmeichel not for sale at any price'

Claudio Ranieri warns Leicester City's Premier League rivals that Kasper Schmeichel will not be sold in the New Year for any price. Read more.

Report: Real Madrid step up interest in Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be the subject of a bid by Real Madrid once they get the all-clear to sign new players next summer, a report claims. Read more.

Jermain Defoe happy to be linked with return to West Ham United

Jermain Defoe says that transfer talk is "just part and parcel" of football, amid suggestions that West Ham United are looking to sign him from Sunderland. Read more.

Arsene Wenger: 'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rumours untrue'

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger joins Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp in insisting that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not at the centre of talks between the two clubs. Read more.

Arsene Wenger accuses full-back Mathieu Debuchy of lying

Mathieu Debuchy's claims that Arsenal blocked his exit from the club earlier this year are "completely untrue", according to boss Arsene Wenger. Read more.

Neymar 'persuading Philippe Coutinho to leave Liverpool'

A report claims that Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is being persuaded to leave Anfield and join Barcelona by international teammate Neymar. Read more.

Premier League trio 'monitoring Ross Barkley situation'

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is reportedly in the thoughts of a number of Premier League bosses, who will pounce if he is made available to buy next month. Read more.

James McClean pens new West Bromwich Albion deal

James McClean signs a new contract at West Bromwich Albion to keep him at The Hawthorns until 2019, with the option of a further year. Read more.

Cristiano Ronaldo subject of £257m bid from Chinese club

Agent Jorge Mendes claims that Cristiano Ronaldo was offered £80m in wages to join a Chinese club, which he turned down as it is "impossible" to leave Real Madrid. Read more.