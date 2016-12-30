New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jermain Defoe happy to be linked with return to West Ham United

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
© Getty Images
Jermain Defoe says that transfer talk is "just part and parcel" of football, amid suggestions that West Ham United are looking to sign him from Sunderland.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 11:13 UK

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has admitted that it is a "good feeling" to be linked with a return to West Ham United, as it means he is doing enough to earn praise.

The 34-year-old already has eight goals in 18 outings for the struggling Black Cats this term, leading to talk of a switch to former suitors West Ham in the January window.

Defoe, who returned to the Premier League with Sunderland in 2015 after a stint in Major League Soccer, is happy to contend with the talk and is confident that he will continue to score goals at the highest level.

"There's going to be speculation because, let's be honest, the people that score goals are wanted," he told Sky Sports News. "Over the years, anyone that has scored goals has been talked about in terms of moving to different clubs.

"I think it's just part and parcel. The players don't really get involved; you just get your head down and you play football. It's a good feeling to be wanted but when you're playing well and scoring goals then you must be enjoying being at the place you're at.

"I think [the game] has changed now with the sports science and what we have now, you can play for as long as you want. I'd rather be in a league where you play a lot of games in a short space of time because if you're feeling sharp and scoring goals you just want to be playing."

Defoe, who found the net 41 times in 105 games for West Ham between 1999 and 2004, recently became the Premier League's seventh top scorer of all time.

Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Read Next:
Bilic rules out January move for Evra
>
View our homepages for Jermain Defoe, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Sunderland confirm eight-week layoff for keeper Jordan Pickford
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Jermain Defoe happy to be linked with return to West Ham United
 Keisuke Honda and Matteo Brighi in action during the game between AC Milan and Bologna on January 6, 2016
Sunderland to reignite interest in AC Milan winger Keisuke Honda?
Agent: 'Borini will remain at Sunderland'Report: Borini on radar of Roma, MilanPickford 'facing two months on sidelines'Sunderland to reject any bids for Defoe?Allardyce 'eyes Defoe reunion' at Palace
Moyes content with Man Utd receptionDavid Moyes: "I hope we can find a way"Result: Man Utd ease past SunderlandTeam News: Mata in for RooneyLive Commentary: Man Utd 3-1 Sunderland - as it happened
> Sunderland Homepage
More West Ham United News
Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Jermain Defoe happy to be linked with return to West Ham United
 Simone Zaza reacts during the Euro 2016 Group E match between Italy and Republic of Ireland on June 22, 2016
On-loan striker Simone Zaza on brink of West Ham United exit
 Toulouse's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Toulouse vs Nice on November 28, 2015 at the Municipal Stadium in Toulouse.
West Ham United 'fail with £8.5m Martin Braithwaite bid'
Bilic: 'Bradley didn't have a chance'Bilic rules out January move for EvraBilic: 'West Ham in market for new players'Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham not safe yet'
Bob Bradley: "We are our own worst enemy"Result: West Ham make light work of SwanseaBilic "expecting" upturn in resultsMoyes: 'Jermain Defoe not for sale'Bilic: 'Keeping Payet is big statement'
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version