Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be the only player to leave on loan in January.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out allowing more than one player to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window.

Anthony Martial has been linked with a temporary switch to Sevilla, while Memphis Depay is another out-of-favour player to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

However, Mourinho has insisted that only Sam Johnstone - the club's third-choice goalkeeper - will be given permission to get regular action at another team for the rest of the campaign.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "Sam Johnstone is the only one I will let out on loan as he hasn't played a single minute."

Mourinho has also revealed that United are yet to receive an acceptable offer for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.