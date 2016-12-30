New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jose Mourinho: 'Only Sam Johnstone will leave on loan'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be the only player to leave on loan in January.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 17:29 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out allowing more than one player to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window.

Anthony Martial has been linked with a temporary switch to Sevilla, while Memphis Depay is another out-of-favour player to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

However, Mourinho has insisted that only Sam Johnstone - the club's third-choice goalkeeper - will be given permission to get regular action at another team for the rest of the campaign.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "Sam Johnstone is the only one I will let out on loan as he hasn't played a single minute."

Mourinho has also revealed that United are yet to receive an acceptable offer for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

Anthony Martial celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton on April 3, 2016
Read Next:
Man United stand firm on Martial future?
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Sam Johnstone, Anthony Martial, Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United turn down offers for Morgan Schneiderlin
 Anthony Martial celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton on April 3, 2016
Manchester United stand firm on Anthony Martial future?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Only Sam Johnstone will leave on loan'
Man United hand third trial to Scottish youngster?Mourinho plays down meeting with KarankaRooney ruled out of Middlesbrough clashAitor Karanka thankful for Mourinho supportBailly: 'Mourinho is best coach in the world'
Julian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Agent confirms PL interest in KessiePaddy Crerand hails Ibrahimovic, PogbaMan United 'drop Lindelof interest'Agent: 'Martial has received Sevilla offer'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version