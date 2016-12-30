Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out allowing more than one player to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window.
Anthony Martial has been linked with a temporary switch to Sevilla, while Memphis Depay is another out-of-favour player to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.
However, Mourinho has insisted that only Sam Johnstone - the club's third-choice goalkeeper - will be given permission to get regular action at another team for the rest of the campaign.
The 53-year-old told reporters: "Sam Johnstone is the only one I will let out on loan as he hasn't played a single minute."
Mourinho has also revealed that United are yet to receive an acceptable offer for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.