Manchester United stand firm on Anthony Martial future?

Anthony Martial celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton on April 3, 2016
© AFP
Manchester United will reportedly reject any bids from clubs wishing to take Anthony Martial on loan for the rest of the season.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 12:15 UK

Manchester United have reportedly maintained their stance that Anthony Martial will not be allowed to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window.

Martial is said to be attracting the attention of Sevilla after failing to establishing a place in the side's starting lineup under Jose Mourinho, and his agent Philippe Lamboley has claimed that they are "studying" the possibility of moving to the La Liga outfit.

However, according to The Telegraph, United remain unmoved on the subject and will reject any offers for the 21-year-old as they continue to compete in four competitions.

Martial has scored just four times in 17 appearances in all competitions this season but he is still regarded as an important member of squad, especially with Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay likely to leave Old Trafford in January.

United paid AS Monaco a fee of £36m for Martial in September 2015.

Anthony Martial celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Man United 'to reject Martial interest'
