Manchester United have reportedly maintained their stance that Anthony Martial will not be allowed to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window.

Martial is said to be attracting the attention of Sevilla after failing to establishing a place in the side's starting lineup under Jose Mourinho, and his agent Philippe Lamboley has claimed that they are "studying" the possibility of moving to the La Liga outfit.

However, according to The Telegraph, United remain unmoved on the subject and will reject any offers for the 21-year-old as they continue to compete in four competitions.

Martial has scored just four times in 17 appearances in all competitions this season but he is still regarded as an important member of squad, especially with Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay likely to leave Old Trafford in January.

United paid AS Monaco a fee of £36m for Martial in September 2015.