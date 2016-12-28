New Transfer Talk header

Anthony Martial considering Sevilla offer, says agent

France international Anthony Martial could leave Manchester United for Sevilla in January, the forward's agent has revealed.
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Anthony Martial's agent has revealed that the France international could leave Manchester United for Sevilla next month.

The 21-year-old is currently on the fringes of manager Jose Mourinho's first-team having struggled to recapture his fine form from his first season at Old Trafford, when he claimed 17 goals.

Martial has scored just four times this campaign and Mourinho has advised him to follow the example set by previously out-of-favour midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan in order to force his way back into contention.

However Philippe Lamboley has claimed that his client is wanted by the Europa League holders and says an agreement could be reached during the January transfer window.

"We are studying the Sevilla option in detail," Lamboley told Spanish radio station ABCdeSevilla.

"Sevilla are a very good club, are in a good position in La Liga, play in the Champions League and have a great coach. That's all I can tell you."

Martial became the most expensive teenager in football history when he joined United from Monaco for an initial £36m in September 2015.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
