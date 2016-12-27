A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will not allow Anthony Martial to join Sevilla on loan next month.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly not interested in allowing Anthony Martial, who has been linked with Sevilla, to leave on loan in the January transfer window.

Sevilla's sporting director Monchi is believed to have been in contact with Man United over a loan move for Martial, who has only scored one Premier League goal for the Red Devils this season.

It is understood that Martial is becoming increasingly frustrated with his lack of regular action this season as the 21-year-old continues to be rotated in and out of Mourinho's first XI.

However, according to the Daily Mail, a loan move in January is not a possibility as Mourinho has earmarked the France international as a key player in what promises to be a busy second half of the campaign.

The former AS Monaco youngster was a late substitute in Man United's 3-1 win over Sunderland on December 26.