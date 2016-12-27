New Transfer Talk header

Report: Sevilla want Anthony Martial on loan

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
A report claims that Sevilla want to take Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on loan next month.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 09:33 UK

Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on loan.

Martial, 21, netted 17 times for Man United during his debut campaign, but the France international has only scored once in 11 Premier League appearances this term.

According to Radio Montecarlo, Sevilla, who are currently third in La Liga, are closely monitoring developments at Old Trafford and the Spanish club's sporting director Monchi has already been in touch with the attacker's agent over a January move.

Former AS Monaco youngster Martial was a late substitute in Man United's 3-1 win over Sunderland on December 26.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are currently in the early stages of the winter break in Spain, but will return to domestic action on January 7 with a trip to Real Sociedad.

