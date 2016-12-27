A report claims that Sevilla want to take Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on loan next month.

Martial, 21, netted 17 times for Man United during his debut campaign, but the France international has only scored once in 11 Premier League appearances this term.

According to Radio Montecarlo, Sevilla, who are currently third in La Liga, are closely monitoring developments at Old Trafford and the Spanish club's sporting director Monchi has already been in touch with the attacker's agent over a January move.

Former AS Monaco youngster Martial was a late substitute in Man United's 3-1 win over Sunderland on December 26.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are currently in the early stages of the winter break in Spain, but will return to domestic action on January 7 with a trip to Real Sociedad.