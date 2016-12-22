New Transfer Talk header

Slaven Bilic plays down Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial talk

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic plays down suggestions that his club could sign either Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial from Manchester United on loan next month.
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has played down suggestions that one of Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial could join the Hammers on loan next month.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Bilic was preparing to approach Man United over a loan deal for either of their young forwards, who are currently not in Jose Mourinho's first XI when the Portuguese has a full squad.

Bilic, however, has said that he 'cannot see that happening' due to their status at Old Trafford.

"I can't see that happening. They are great players and of course they would improve most of the clubs in the league, but I can't see that happening," Bilic told reporters.

West Ham's bid to sign a new striker is expected to gather pace after Diafra Sakho was ruled out for the next "six to eight weeks" of the campaign.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action for his side during their Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
West Ham want Martial, Rashford on loan?
