West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic plays down suggestions that his club could sign either Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial from Manchester United on loan next month.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Bilic was preparing to approach Man United over a loan deal for either of their young forwards, who are currently not in Jose Mourinho's first XI when the Portuguese has a full squad.

Bilic, however, has said that he 'cannot see that happening' due to their status at Old Trafford.

"I can't see that happening. They are great players and of course they would improve most of the clubs in the league, but I can't see that happening," Bilic told reporters.

West Ham's bid to sign a new striker is expected to gather pace after Diafra Sakho was ruled out for the next "six to eight weeks" of the campaign.