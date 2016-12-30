Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The January transfer window is almost here and clubs around the UK and Europe are lining up moves as they look to take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen.

Friday morning's headlines:

Report: Everton pondering Mario Balotelli move

Everton have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Mario Balotelli, who is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

Kieran Richardson, Marouane Chamakh released by Cardiff City

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock confirms that Kieran Richardson and Marouane Chamakh have left the Championship club.

Sean Dyche: 'Joey Barton may still rejoin Burnley'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits that the Turf Moor side may still re-sign former midfielder Joey Barton next month.

Report: Leicester City in talks with Sassuolo over Francesco Acerbi

Leicester City are in touch with Serie A side Sassuolo in a bid to secure the signature of Italy defender Francesco Acerbi, according to reports.

Scott Carson signs new contract with Derby County

Derby County announce that goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a new contract with the East Midlands club.

Agent: 'Dimitar Berbatov keen on Premier League return'

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forward Dimitar Berbatov is keen to return to the Premier League, according to his agent.

Gerard Deulofeu attracting interest from Europe?

Deportivo La Coruna and Marseille are both interested in signing Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu during the January transfer window.

Carl Ikeme pens new contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract at Molineux.

Agent: 'Fabio Borini will remain at Sunderland'

Fabio Borini will turn down interest from Italy in order to remain at Sunderland, according to agent Roberto De Fanti.

Leicester City closing in on £15m Wilfred Ndidi capture?

Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi announces that he has played his last game for the club, amid talk that a £15m switch to Leicester City has been agreed.

Jurgen Klopp: 'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain links complete nonsense'

Jurgen Klopp brands reports linking Liverpool with a mid-season switch for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as "nonsense".

Torino seeking replacement for on-loan keeper Joe Hart?

Torino are reportedly hopeful of signing Lukasz Skorupski from Roma as a direct replacement for Joe Hart, who they accept will not sign permanently from Manchester City.

Bojan Krkic 'given assurances over Stoke City future'

A report claims that Bojan Krkic will remain at Stoke City until at least next summer after being told that he still has a big part to play at the club.

Report: Sunderland's Fabio Borini on radar of Roma, AC Milan

Serie A sides Roma and AC Milan have reportedly opened talks with the agent of Fabio Borini over a potential January transfer for the Sunderland striker.

Slaven Bilic rules out January move for Patrice Evra

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic rubbishes suggestions that his side are interested in bringing Patrice Evra back to the Premier League in January.

David Wagner: 'Huddersfield Town in no rush to sign new players'

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner says that he will only sign new players during the January transfer window "if it makes sense".

Manchester United stand firm on Anthony Martial future?

Manchester United will reportedly reject any bids from clubs wishing to take Anthony Martial on loan for the rest of the season.

Sunderland to reignite interest in AC Milan winger Keisuke Honda?

Sunderland are reportedly prepared to reignite their interest in out-of-favour AC Milan winger Keisuke Honda.

Harry Redknapp planning Chelsea raid if named Swansea City boss?

Harry Redknapp will reportedly target moves for John Terry and Frank Lampard should he be appointed as the new manager of Swansea City.

Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United in market for new players'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that the club are looking to sign "a couple of players" in the January transfer window.

Manchester City, Barcelona to lock horns over Julian Weigl?

Manchester City and Barcelona are reportedly ready to lock horns over the signature of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl.

Liverpool to make move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the January transfer window.

Carlos Tevez completes lucrative switch to Shanghai Shenhua

Shanghai Shenhua confirm that Carlos Tevez has joined the club after deciding to leave boyhood team Boca Juniors.