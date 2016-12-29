New Transfer Talk header

Report: Leicester City in talks with Sassuolo over Francesco Acerbi

Leicester City are in touch with Serie A side Sassuolo in a bid to secure the signature of Italy defender Francesco Acerbi, according to reports.
Thursday, December 29, 2016

Leicester City have made an approach for Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi, according to reports.

The Foxes are currently 16th in the Premier League table, three points above the bottom three, and it is widely thought that boss Claudio Ranieri wants to boost his defensive options.

According to Sky Sports News, Leicester have reportedly contacted the Serie A club for permission to speak with the twice-capped Italy international.

However, the Premier League champions could face competition from Inter Milan, who are thought to have renewed their interest in Acerbi after having bids for him rejected during the summer.

The 28-year-old, said to be valued in the region of £11m, has made over 100 appearances for Sassuolo and helped them finish sixth last season to secure European football.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
