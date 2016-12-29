Leicester City are in touch with Serie A side Sassuolo in a bid to secure the signature of Italy defender Francesco Acerbi, according to reports.

The Foxes are currently 16th in the Premier League table, three points above the bottom three, and it is widely thought that boss Claudio Ranieri wants to boost his defensive options.

According to Sky Sports News, Leicester have reportedly contacted the Serie A club for permission to speak with the twice-capped Italy international.

However, the Premier League champions could face competition from Inter Milan, who are thought to have renewed their interest in Acerbi after having bids for him rejected during the summer.

The 28-year-old, said to be valued in the region of £11m, has made over 100 appearances for Sassuolo and helped them finish sixth last season to secure European football.