Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has categorically ruled out making an approach for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, labelling recent reports linking him with the Arsenal midfielder as "nonsense".

The Reds had been tipped to make a bid for the England international in the January transfer window after he recently admitted to being disappointed by a lack of playing time at the Emirates Stadium.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has made 23 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season - 11 of which have come from the bench - is not a part of Klopp's plans, however, and the German reiterated that he will only splash the cash if the right player becomes available.

"Usually I don't say anything about transfer rumours, but I can make an exception," he told reporters. "This is nonsense. It's really not interesting what I think about this. [The media] are already on a path so do with it what you want but from our side - nothing else to say about it.

"I thought I said everything about the January transfer window. My English isn't good enough to use different words. So I say again, if we think a player can help us in January, February, March, April and May, maybe then yes we will do something. I'm not sure it will be important for us this year."

Julian Draxler, who is now off to Paris Saint-Germain, and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk have also previously been linked with a mid-season switch to Anfield.