New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jurgen Klopp: 'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain links complete nonsense'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp brands reports linking Liverpool with a mid-season switch for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as "nonsense".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 15:03 UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has categorically ruled out making an approach for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, labelling recent reports linking him with the Arsenal midfielder as "nonsense".

The Reds had been tipped to make a bid for the England international in the January transfer window after he recently admitted to being disappointed by a lack of playing time at the Emirates Stadium.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has made 23 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season - 11 of which have come from the bench - is not a part of Klopp's plans, however, and the German reiterated that he will only splash the cash if the right player becomes available.

"Usually I don't say anything about transfer rumours, but I can make an exception," he told reporters. "This is nonsense. It's really not interesting what I think about this. [The media] are already on a path so do with it what you want but from our side - nothing else to say about it.

"I thought I said everything about the January transfer window. My English isn't good enough to use different words. So I say again, if we think a player can help us in January, February, March, April and May, maybe then yes we will do something. I'm not sure it will be important for us this year."

Julian Draxler, who is now off to Paris Saint-Germain, and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk have also previously been linked with a mid-season switch to Anfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Liverpool to make move for Arsenal midfielder?
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Julian Draxler, Virgil van Dijk, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Jurgen Klopp: 'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain links complete nonsense'
 Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Massimiliano Allegri interested in replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Liverpool to make move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?
Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Wilshere tips Chelsea to win PL titleJulian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Lauren hails "world-class" BellerinAgent confirms PL interest in Kessie
Wenger: 'Clubs must stop player stockpiling'Arsenal considering deal for Hednesford defender?Giroud close to new Arsenal deal?Report: Palace eyeing Gibbs from ArsenalJack Wilshere 'wanted by AC Milan, Roma'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Jurgen Klopp: 'Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain links complete nonsense'
 Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
Philippe Coutinho still absent from Liverpool squad for Manchester City game
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Liverpool to make move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?
Las Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'Agent confirms PL interest in KessieSturridge: 'I have no issues at Liverpool'Carragher urges Klopp to sign Joe HartVilla reject £25m offer for Jordan Amavi
Mark Hughes "disappointed" by sloppy errorsJurgen Klopp happy with "deserved" victoryHenderson: 'We are focused on ourselves'Result: Liverpool move back up to secondTeam News: Peter Crouch leads Stoke line at Anfield
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version