Liverpool are reportedly preparing a move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the January transfer window.
Thursday, December 29, 2016

Liverpool have reportedly identified Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a potential target for the January transfer window.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, but many of those have come from the substitutes' bench as he continues to struggle to hold down a place in Arsene Wenger's starting lineup.

According to The Guardian, that has encouraged Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who is said to be keen on strengthening his squad at the start of 2017.

The 23-year-old has just 18 months remaining on his existing deal at the Emirates Stadium, but it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will entertain any offers for the versatile player, especially from a rival in the middle of the season.

The former Southampton trainee has been at Arsenal since 2011, making 172 appearances in all competitions.

