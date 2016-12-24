New Transfer Talk header

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Southampton reportedly increase their asking price for Virgil van Dijk as the defender continues to be linked with a big-money move away from St Mary's.
Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 12:27 UK

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has reportedly seen his asking price increased to £60m as a result of interest from a number of Premier League sides.

After starring for the Saints this season, Van Dijk has allegedly emerged as a target for many of the big clubs in the top flight, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City all previously being credited with an interest in the Dutchman.

However, according to The Telegraph, Southampton have decided that it will take an offer of £60m for them to entertain the possibility of their most prized asset leaving St Mary's.

Van Dijk was signed from Celtic in September 2015 for a fee of £12m but while the Saints stand to make a huge profit on the 25-year-old, they do not need to sell the left-footed defender.

The Netherlands has revealed that he is happy at the club but wants to play at the "highest level".

Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
