Virgil van Dijk keen to play at "highest level"

Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Defender Virgil van Dijk admits that he is keen to play at the "highest level" but insists that he is currently happy at Southampton.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 12:30 UK

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has said that he wants to "get the maximum out of himself" as he continues to be linked with a move away from St Mary's.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been credited with an interest in the Dutchman, who has developed into one of the most highly-regarded defenders in the Premier League after starring for the Saints.

However, despite speculation over his future, Van Dijk insists that he is happy at a club which he describes as "an amazing place to be".

The 25-year-old told The Times: "Every player in the world has ambitions; I have ambitions like everyone else. I want to get the maximum out of myself as a player. I can improve in every aspect and that takes time. That takes games. That takes playing at the highest level and with the national team.

"Everyone says that at 25, the best years are still to come but I am enjoying every bit of it now. Southampton is a very good club for me, it is an amazing place to be and I am happy to be part of the success."

Manager Claude Puel has previously stated that Southampton do not need to sell their most prized asset.

expand