Torino seeking replacement for on-loan keeper Joe Hart?

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Torino are reportedly hopeful of signing Lukasz Skorupski from Roma as a direct replacement for Joe Hart, who they accept will not sign permanently from Manchester City.
Torino are reportedly consigned to losing Manchester City loanee Joe Hart at the end of the season and are already on the lookout for a new first-choice keeper.

The England international will remain with the Serie A outfit until next summer after being forced out of the Etihad Stadium upon Pep Guardiola's arrival.

It was recently suggested that an agreement could be reached to make the move permanent, with the Citizens reluctant to offload to a Premier League rival, but Hart has impressed at the Stadio Olimpico and has been tipped with a switch to Liverpool.

According to Sky in Italy, Torino have turned attention to Polish stopper Lukasz Skorupski, who is currently on loan at Empoli from Roma.

Skorupski has been used in 16 of Empoli's 18 games so far this season, having also featured heavily during his initial loan stint last term.

