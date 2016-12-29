Serie A sides Roma and AC Milan have reportedly opened talks with the agent of Fabio Borini over a potential January transfer for the Sunderland striker.

The 25-year-old has scored just one goal for the Black Cats this term, coming in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Despite being plagued by injury issues, Borini is said to have attracted interest from the Italian top flight and could be the subject of a January bid.

A report in the Daily Mail claims that Roma and Milan have already discussed a move with the former Liverpool forward's agent, with an initial loan deal proposed before turning that into a permanent move at the end of the campaign.

Sunderland are understood to be reluctant to offload any players, however, and are hopeful that Borini - who made the switch from Anfield in 2015 - will not seek a move abroad.