Report: Sunderland's Fabio Borini on radar of Roma, AC Milan

Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini celebrate their second during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Sunderland on April 16, 2016
Serie A sides Roma and AC Milan have reportedly opened talks with the agent of Fabio Borini over a potential January transfer for the Sunderland striker.
Sunderland striker Fabio Borini is wanted by Serie A rivals Roma and AC Milan, according to a report.

The 25-year-old has scored just one goal for the Black Cats this term, coming in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Despite being plagued by injury issues, Borini is said to have attracted interest from the Italian top flight and could be the subject of a January bid.

A report in the Daily Mail claims that Roma and Milan have already discussed a move with the former Liverpool forward's agent, with an initial loan deal proposed before turning that into a permanent move at the end of the campaign.

Sunderland are understood to be reluctant to offload any players, however, and are hopeful that Borini - who made the switch from Anfield in 2015 - will not seek a move abroad.

Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
