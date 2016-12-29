New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bojan Krkic 'given assurances over Stoke City future'

Bojan Krkic celebrates getting an equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Stoke City on April 10, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that Bojan Krkic will remain at Stoke City until at least next summer after being told that he still has a big part to play at the club.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 14:30 UK

Bojan Krkic has reportedly made it clear to Mark Hughes that he is happy to remain at Stoke City after holding clear-the-air talks with his manager.

The 26-year-old, who has spent the past two-and-a-half years at the bet365 Stadium, is understood to have been upset about his lack of playing time this term.

Having started just five times so far in the Premier League, Bojan was linked with a January move to La Liga sides Valencia and Las Palmas.

According to Sky Sports News, however, Hughes has reassured the Spaniard that he is still a big part of his future plans and Bojan is therefore happy to stay until at least the summer.

Peter Crouch was also recently linked with a Stoke exit, while Manchester City loanee Wilfried Bony could depart for the Far East next month.

Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Bony weighing up Far East offers
>
View our homepages for Bojan Krkic, Mark Hughes, Peter Crouch, Wilfried Bony, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Jurgen Klopp and Mark Hughes on the touchline during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Stoke City on April 10, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City - as it happened
 Liverpool players celebrate after an own goal by Stoke City's Giannelli Imbula during the Premier League clash between the two sides an Anfield on December 27, 2016
Result: Liverpool ease past Stoke City to move back up to second
 Bojan Krkic celebrates getting an equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Stoke City on April 10, 2016
Bojan Krkic 'given assurances over Stoke City future'
Mark Hughes "disappointed" by sloppy errorsJurgen Klopp happy with "deserved" victoryTeam News: Peter Crouch leads Stoke line at AnfieldHughes: 'Liverpool can win PL title'Full Transcript: Klopp's Liverpool presser
Butland 'still three months from return'Ibrahim Afellay in line for Stoke returnJamie Vardy handed three-match banShaqiri reveals Liverpool interestPieters yellow transferred to Martins Indi
> Stoke City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version