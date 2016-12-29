A report claims that Bojan Krkic will remain at Stoke City until at least next summer after being told that he still has a big part to play at the club.

Bojan Krkic has reportedly made it clear to Mark Hughes that he is happy to remain at Stoke City after holding clear-the-air talks with his manager.

The 26-year-old, who has spent the past two-and-a-half years at the bet365 Stadium, is understood to have been upset about his lack of playing time this term.

Having started just five times so far in the Premier League, Bojan was linked with a January move to La Liga sides Valencia and Las Palmas.

According to Sky Sports News, however, Hughes has reassured the Spaniard that he is still a big part of his future plans and Bojan is therefore happy to stay until at least the summer.

Peter Crouch was also recently linked with a Stoke exit, while Manchester City loanee Wilfried Bony could depart for the Far East next month.