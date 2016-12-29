Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner says that he will only sign new players during the January transfer window "if it makes sense".

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has said that he is not in a rush to sign new players during the January transfer window.

The Terriers have been the surprise package in the Championship this season, with Wagner's side currently sitting in fourth place in the league table.

The majority of clubs at the second tier will be active in the market at the start of 2017, but Wagner has insisted that he will only look to strengthen his squad "if it makes sense".

The 45-year-old is quoted by the Huddersfield Daily Examiner: "If we are fourth in the table after playing everyone else in the division, we have no rush to make signings.

"If something makes sense and will help us, we will try to do it. We will have a good look at the market, but with this dressing room, if we do nothing, I am still happy."

It was recently reported that Wagner has had offers to move to the Bundesliga, but the former Borussia Dortmund II boss said that he has no intention of leaving Huddersfield.