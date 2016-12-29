Sunderland are reportedly prepared to reignite their interest in out-of-favour AC Milan winger Keisuke Honda.

The Black Cats allegedly failed in an attempt to attract the Japanese international to the Stadium of Light during the summer but after making just one start in Serie A this season, Honda is expected to leave the San Siro in the near future.

According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, Sunderland will reignite their interest in the 30-year-old, who has made 86 appearances for Milan since arriving at the club in December 2013.

It has been claimed that the Premier League side will face competition from the MLS but it appears that David Moyes is keen to strengthen in the final third.

Just four players have scored for Sunderland in the top flight this season.