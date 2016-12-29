New Transfer Talk header

Sunderland to reignite interest in AC Milan winger Keisuke Honda?

Keisuke Honda and Matteo Brighi in action during the game between AC Milan and Bologna on January 6, 2016
Sunderland are reportedly prepared to reignite their interest in out-of-favour AC Milan winger Keisuke Honda.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 12:02 UK

Sunderland have reportedly signalled their intent to try to sign AC Milan forward Keisuke Honda during the January transfer window.

The Black Cats allegedly failed in an attempt to attract the Japanese international to the Stadium of Light during the summer but after making just one start in Serie A this season, Honda is expected to leave the San Siro in the near future.

According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, Sunderland will reignite their interest in the 30-year-old, who has made 86 appearances for Milan since arriving at the club in December 2013.

It has been claimed that the Premier League side will face competition from the MLS but it appears that David Moyes is keen to strengthen in the final third.

Just four players have scored for Sunderland in the top flight this season.

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
