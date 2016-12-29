New Transfer Talk header

Leeds manager Neil Warnock looks on prior to the npower Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park on December 8, 2012
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock confirms that Kieran Richardson and Marouane Chamakh have left the Championship club.
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has confirmed that Kieran Richardson and Marouane Chamakh are no longer at the club.

The pair, both 32 years old, were signed as free agents in the week that Warnock was appointed as Bluebirds boss at the start of October.

"They have left this week," Warnock told Sky Sports News ahead of his side's trip to Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday.

"They have been good professionals, but we need to manipulate this squad and those two are easy as their contracts are up. They will both find clubs."

Former Manchester United man Richardson started only two league games and made four further appearances from the bench, while ex-Arsenal forward Chamakh made only two substitute appearances.

Leeds Captain Sol Bamba instructs his team during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015 in Bristol, England.
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle23161645182749
3Reading2313463330343
4Leeds UnitedLeeds2413383124742
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2313372827142
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2312472723440
7Derby CountyDerby2311662415939
8Fulham2399540281236
9Aston Villa2481152623335
10Barnsley2310494035534
11Birmingham CityBirmingham239772730-334
12Norwich CityNorwich23103103837133
13Preston North EndPreston239593131032
14Brentford2385102930-129
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves237793132-128
16Ipswich TownIpswich237792226-428
17Bristol City2383123030027
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2375113641-526
19Burton Albion2467112633-725
20Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
21Queens Park RangersQPR2365122034-1423
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2355132739-1220
23Wigan AthleticWigan2346132030-1018
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2434172552-2713
