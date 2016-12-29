Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock confirms that Kieran Richardson and Marouane Chamakh have left the Championship club.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has confirmed that Kieran Richardson and Marouane Chamakh are no longer at the club.

The pair, both 32 years old, were signed as free agents in the week that Warnock was appointed as Bluebirds boss at the start of October.

"They have left this week," Warnock told Sky Sports News ahead of his side's trip to Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday.

"They have been good professionals, but we need to manipulate this squad and those two are easy as their contracts are up. They will both find clubs."

Former Manchester United man Richardson started only two league games and made four further appearances from the bench, while ex-Arsenal forward Chamakh made only two substitute appearances.