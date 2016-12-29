Carlos Tevez has completed his lucrative move from Boca Juniors to Shanghai Shenhua, pending a medical.
Throughout December, it has been claimed that the Chinese Super League outfit were prepared to make Tevez the highest-paid player in the world in order to lure him away from his boyhood team in Argentina.
The 32-year-old had previously hinted that he would likely stay in Argentina, but it has now been confirmed that he will become the latest high-profile player to make the switch to Asia.
It has been claimed that Tevez - who will work under fellow South American Gus Poyet - will earn in the region of £615,000 per week during his time in China.
Shanghai finished in fourth place in the league last season, 16 points adrift of winners Guangzhou Evergrande FC.