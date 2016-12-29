Shanghai Shenhua confirm that Carlos Tevez has joined the club after deciding to leave boyhood team Boca Juniors.

Carlos Tevez has completed his lucrative move from Boca Juniors to Shanghai Shenhua, pending a medical.

Throughout December, it has been claimed that the Chinese Super League outfit were prepared to make Tevez the highest-paid player in the world in order to lure him away from his boyhood team in Argentina.

The 32-year-old had previously hinted that he would likely stay in Argentina, but it has now been confirmed that he will become the latest high-profile player to make the switch to Asia.

It has been claimed that Tevez - who will work under fellow South American Gus Poyet - will earn in the region of £615,000 per week during his time in China.

Shanghai finished in fourth place in the league last season, 16 points adrift of winners Guangzhou Evergrande FC.