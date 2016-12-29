New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Everton pondering Mario Balotelli move

A close-up shot of new Liverpool signing Mario Balotelli at the Etihad on August 25, 2014
© Getty Images
Everton have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Mario Balotelli, who is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 21:02 UK

Everton have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Mario Balotelli, who is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

The Italy international left Liverpool in the summer for French side Nice, where he has scored nine goals in 13 games to help the Eaglets to the top of Ligue 1.

Balotelli's contract at the Cote d'Azur outfit expires next summer, which means that he is free to negotiate with other clubs as early as next month.

According to the Daily Mail, Balotelli is said to favour a return to the English top flight, while Everton boss Ronald Koeman is interested in the 26-year-old's services to bolster his strikeforce.

Balotelli also played for Manchester City, helping them win the Premier League title in 2011-12.

Mario Balotelli of AC Milan looks dejected during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on September 27, 2015
Read Next:
Raiola: 'Balotelli could return to PL'
>
View our homepages for Mario Balotelli, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More Nice News
A close-up shot of new Liverpool signing Mario Balotelli at the Etihad on August 25, 2014
Report: Everton pondering Mario Balotelli move
 Mario Balotelli of AC Milan looks dejected during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on September 27, 2015
Mino Raiola: 'Mario Balotelli could return to Premier League'
 Liverpool's Italian striker Mario Balotelli plays during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at White Hart Lane in London on August 31, 2014
Mario Balotelli: 'I'd play for Arsenal'
Europa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsBalotelli: 'Rodgers relationship a disaster'Balotelli tells Sakho to leave LiverpoolBalotelli: 'Klopp spoke to me once'Mario Balotelli to earn Italy recall?
Balotelli: 'Joining Liverpool worst mistake ever'Mario Balotelli scores on Nice debutKlopp responds to Balotelli criticismMario Balotelli hits back at Jamie CarragherNice happy to take Balotelli "risk"
> Nice Homepage
More Everton News
A close-up shot of new Liverpool signing Mario Balotelli at the Etihad on August 25, 2014
Report: Everton pondering Mario Balotelli move
 Everton's Spanish midfielder Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Sunderland at Goodison Park in Liverpool on November 1, 2015.
Gerard Deulofeu attracting interest from Europe?
 Mainz' Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and Leverkusen's striker Julian Brandt vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayer Leverkusen vs FSV Mainz 05 in Leverkusen, western Germany, on November 8, 2014
Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt 'attracting Premier League interest'
Koeman: 'Everton interested in Lookman'Report: Everton make Berahino enquiryResult: Leicester slump to Everton defeatTeam News: Stekelenburg out for EvertonEverton lining up Adam Webster bid?
Koeman planning Barkley, Sissoko swap?Mourinho: 'Schneiderlin can leave for right price'Koeman: 'Lukaku big part of Everton future'Ronald Koeman: 'It is a difficult time'James McCarthy out for up to three weeks
> Everton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Nice19135134132144
2AS MonacoMonaco19133356203642
3Paris Saint-GermainPSG19123438152339
4Lyon18111634191534
5GuingampGuingamp198652519630
6Rennes198472023-328
7Marseille187652018227
8Saint-EtienneSt Etienne196851816226
9Toulouse197572221126
10Bordeaux196762026-625
11Montpellier HSCMontpellier195772831-322
12Lille1963101825-721
13Nancy195681423-921
14Bastia195591723-620
15Dijon184772527-219
16Angers1954101524-919
17Metz175481832-1419
18NantesNantes185491226-1419
19Caen1743101732-1515
20Lorient1943122038-1815
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand