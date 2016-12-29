Everton have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Mario Balotelli, who is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

The Italy international left Liverpool in the summer for French side Nice, where he has scored nine goals in 13 games to help the Eaglets to the top of Ligue 1.

Balotelli's contract at the Cote d'Azur outfit expires next summer, which means that he is free to negotiate with other clubs as early as next month.

According to the Daily Mail, Balotelli is said to favour a return to the English top flight, while Everton boss Ronald Koeman is interested in the 26-year-old's services to bolster his strikeforce.

Balotelli also played for Manchester City, helping them win the Premier League title in 2011-12.