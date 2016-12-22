Mario Balotelli has "had talks with English clubs" over a return to the Premier League, according to the Nice forward's agent Mino Raiola.

Balotelli joined Liverpool from AC Milan in the summer of 2014, but scored just four times for the Reds before departing to join Nice at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

The controversial Italian has scored 10 times in 13 matches for Nice this season and it is understood that his form has attracted the attention of a number of European clubs.

Well-known agent Mino Raiola, who represents Balotelli, has revealed that the 26-year-old could be heading for his third stint in the Premier League after spending time with both Manchester City and Liverpool.

"We've already had talks with English clubs, but it's really too early to say. We want to keep it day-by-day with Mario," Raiola told talkSPORT.

"For Mario I always knew it [his return to form] will come. He was in his last year at Liverpool and he was very stable and not so emotional anymore. I still think it's a shame that [Jurgen] Klopp didn't give him a fair chance, but Mario is proving to himself, more than to others, what he can do.

"It's his career - I think he understands a lot of things and he knows what he did as a mistake in the past. But it's useless to look back, it's only useful to look forward."

Earlier this month, Balotelli revealed that he would like to represent Arsenal before hanging up his boots.