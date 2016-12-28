New Transfer Talk header

Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt 'attracting Premier League interest'

Mainz' Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and Leverkusen's striker Julian Brandt vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayer Leverkusen vs FSV Mainz 05 in Leverkusen, western Germany, on November 8, 2014
A report claims that Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt.
Bayer Leverkusen attacker Julian Brandt has reportedly emerged as a possible January transfer target for Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

The 20-year-old, who has three goals and six assists in 22 appearances for Leverkusen this season, has a contract with his Bundesliga club until the summer of 2019.

It is understood that Leverkusen are keen on offering the German international a new long-term contract, but according to the Daily Mail, Man United, Arsenal, Spurs and Everton could all make a winter move for the midfielder.

Four-time German international Brandt came through the youth system at Leverkusen before making his first-team debut during the 2013-14 Bundesliga season.

