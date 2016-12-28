A report claims that Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt.

Bayer Leverkusen attacker Julian Brandt has reportedly emerged as a possible January transfer target for Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

The 20-year-old, who has three goals and six assists in 22 appearances for Leverkusen this season, has a contract with his Bundesliga club until the summer of 2019.

It is understood that Leverkusen are keen on offering the German international a new long-term contract, but according to the Daily Mail, Man United, Arsenal, Spurs and Everton could all make a winter move for the midfielder.

Four-time German international Brandt came through the youth system at Leverkusen before making his first-team debut during the 2013-14 Bundesliga season.