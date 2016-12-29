New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Agent: 'Fabio Borini will remain at Sunderland'

Fabio Borini of Sunderland in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on October 3, 2015 in Sunderland United Kingdom
© Getty Images
Fabio Borini will turn down interest from Italy in order to remain at Sunderland, according to agent Roberto De Fanti.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 16:11 UK

The agent of Fabio Borini has revealed that the forward will not leave Sunderland in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that AC Milan and Roma are keen on Borini but De Fanti has ruled out the attacker returning to Italy at the start of 2017.

De Fanti told Pagine Romaniste: "It's normal that a 25-year-old Italian striker, with international experience, is of interest to many Italian teams.

"Fabio was really happy at Roma, but now he's just focused on Sunderland and there's no way he'll leave in January. In June we'll see, as it is for every player."

Injury has restricted the former Liverpool man to just five appearances for Sunderland this season, but he did net in his side's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini celebrate their second during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Sunderland on April 16, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Borini on radar of Roma, Milan
>
View our homepages for Fabio Borini, Roberto De Fanti, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Sunderland confirm eight-week layoff for keeper Jordan Pickford
 Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Report: Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford out for eight to ten weeks
 Fabio Borini of Sunderland in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on October 3, 2015 in Sunderland United Kingdom
Agent: 'Fabio Borini will remain at Sunderland'
Report: Borini on radar of Roma, MilanSunderland to reignite interest in Milan winger?Sunderland to reject any bids for Defoe?Allardyce 'eyes Defoe reunion' at PalaceMoyes content with Man Utd reception
David Moyes: "I hope we can find a way"Result: Man Utd ease past SunderlandTeam News: Mata in for RooneyLive Commentary: Man Utd 3-1 Sunderland - as it happenedMoyes hails "incredible" Anichebe
> Sunderland Homepage
More AC Milan News
Fabio Borini of Sunderland in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on October 3, 2015 in Sunderland United Kingdom
Agent: 'Fabio Borini will remain at Sunderland'
 Keisuke Honda and Matteo Brighi in action during the game between AC Milan and Bologna on January 6, 2016
Sunderland to reignite interest in AC Milan winger Keisuke Honda?
 Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini celebrate their second during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Sunderland on April 16, 2016
Report: Sunderland's Fabio Borini on radar of Roma, AC Milan
Las Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'Suso targeting Barca, Real Madrid moveJack Wilshere 'wanted by AC Milan, Roma'Result: AC Milan win Supercoppa Italiana on penaltiesLive Commentary: Juventus 1-1 (3-4 on pens) AC Milan - as it happened
Fellaini 'to turn down January switch'Fellaini looking to secure Man United exit?Agent: 'Bacca not looking to leave Milan'Result: Roma beat Milan to keep pressure on JuventusAC Milan takeover 'close to falling through'
> AC Milan Homepage
More Roma News
Fabio Borini of Sunderland in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on October 3, 2015 in Sunderland United Kingdom
Agent: 'Fabio Borini will remain at Sunderland'
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Torino seeking replacement for on-loan keeper Joe Hart?
 Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini celebrate their second during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Sunderland on April 16, 2016
Report: Sunderland's Fabio Borini on radar of Roma, AC Milan
Las Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'Jack Wilshere 'wanted by AC Milan, Roma'Roma 'want permanent Wojciech Szczesny deal'United, Chelsea face off for Roma defender?Result: Higuain nets as Juventus beat Roma
Cesc Fabregas 'not on Roma radar'Report: Roma step up Fabregas pursuitResult: Roma beat Milan to keep pressure on JuventusFabregas set for January move to Roma?Four Premier League giants chasing Rudiger?
> Roma Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version