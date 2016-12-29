Fabio Borini will turn down interest from Italy in order to remain at Sunderland, according to agent Roberto De Fanti.

The agent of Fabio Borini has revealed that the forward will not leave Sunderland in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that AC Milan and Roma are keen on Borini but De Fanti has ruled out the attacker returning to Italy at the start of 2017.

De Fanti told Pagine Romaniste: "It's normal that a 25-year-old Italian striker, with international experience, is of interest to many Italian teams.

"Fabio was really happy at Roma, but now he's just focused on Sunderland and there's no way he'll leave in January. In June we'll see, as it is for every player."

Injury has restricted the former Liverpool man to just five appearances for Sunderland this season, but he did net in his side's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Boxing Day.