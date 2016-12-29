New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Harry Redknapp planning Chelsea raid if named Swansea City boss?

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Harry Redknapp will reportedly target moves for John Terry and Frank Lampard should he be appointed as the new manager of Swansea City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 11:11 UK

Harry Redknapp has reportedly signalled his intent to sign both John Terry and Frank Lampard should he be appointed as the new manager of Swansea City.

After Bob Bradley was sacked earlier this week, Redknapp has openly admitted an interest in the vacant position at the Liberty Stadium and it has been claimed that he is already weighing up potential targets.

According to The Telegraph, Redknapp - who has previously managed the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth - would look to sign Chelsea captain John Terry in a bid to strengthen the Welsh club's leaky defence.

The 36-year-old has played just six minutes in the Premier League since September 11 and it has been suggested that Chelsea would be prepared to let the centre-back make the move to south Wales.

Fellow Blues legend Frank Lampard - who is Redknapp's nephew - has also emerged as a potential target with the midfielder available on a free transfer.

In his early days at West Ham United, Lampard played 11 times during a loan spell at Swansea.

Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Read Next:
Lampard: 'I would love Chelsea return'
>
View our homepages for Harry Redknapp, John Terry, Frank Lampard, Bob Bradley, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Harry Redknapp planning Chelsea raid if named Swansea City boss?
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Eden Hazard: 'Everything is good at Chelsea'
 Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
Manchester City, Chelsea interested in signing Steven N'Zonzi?
Newcastle 'waiting on Loftus-Cheek'Obuh: 'Conte should give chance to Omeruo'Wilshere tips Chelsea to win PL titleAgent confirms PL interest in KessieChelsea 'make £21m Franck Kessie bid'
Hazard: 'Chelsea better than two seasons ago'Shanghai GM: 'Oscar unhappy on Chelsea bench'Courtois: 'Fear of failure spurring Chelsea on'Valencia 'confident of Mikel deal'Howe: 'Eden Hazard was outstanding'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Swansea City News
Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Harry Redknapp planning Chelsea raid if named Swansea City boss?
 Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Swansea City sack manager Bob Bradley after 85 days in charge
 Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp hints at interest in Swansea City job
Report: Swansea target Albert RusnakDe Boer turns down Swansea approach?Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Bob Bradley frustrated with Swansea exitRyan Giggs 'in frame for Swansea job'
Bob Bradley: "Football can be cruel"Mawson: 'Swansea squad are behind Bradley'Bob Bradley "fully committed" to SwanseaBob Bradley: "We are our own worst enemy"Result: West Ham make light work of Swansea
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version