Harry Redknapp has reportedly signalled his intent to sign both John Terry and Frank Lampard should he be appointed as the new manager of Swansea City.

After Bob Bradley was sacked earlier this week, Redknapp has openly admitted an interest in the vacant position at the Liberty Stadium and it has been claimed that he is already weighing up potential targets.

According to The Telegraph, Redknapp - who has previously managed the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth - would look to sign Chelsea captain John Terry in a bid to strengthen the Welsh club's leaky defence.

The 36-year-old has played just six minutes in the Premier League since September 11 and it has been suggested that Chelsea would be prepared to let the centre-back make the move to south Wales.

Fellow Blues legend Frank Lampard - who is Redknapp's nephew - has also emerged as a potential target with the midfielder available on a free transfer.

In his early days at West Ham United, Lampard played 11 times during a loan spell at Swansea.