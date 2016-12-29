New Transfer Talk header

Scott Carson signs new contract with Derby County

Scott Carson of Derby County reacts after teamate Johnny Russell scored during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Derby County announce that goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a new contract with the East Midlands club.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 18:24 UK

Derby County boss Steve McClaren has said that goalkeeper Scott Carson is fully deserving of his new contract at the East Midlands club.

The Rams announced on Thursday that the former England international had been handed a fresh deal after keeping 13 clean sheets from 23 outings this season.

Carson has now made 59 league appearances since joining the Rams in June 2015, and McClaren has admitted that he is delighted to have secured the player's future until 2019.

He told the club's official website: "It's great news that Scott has signed a new contract and a real boost too.

"I saw Scott join the club from afar. I thought it was a great move for him and I have seen him develop. I don't know what you would have to pay for a goalkeeper of his quality right now, but it would cost us fortunes to replace him.

"If someone does well for the team, reward them. That's a strength of Derby County Football Club, who have always done that and rewarded their players for doing well."

Derby currently sit in seventh place in the league table, just one point below the playoffs.

