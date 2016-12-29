New Transfer Talk header

Agent: 'Dimitar Berbatov keen on Premier League return'

Monaco's Bulgarian forward Dimitar Berbatov vies with Montpellier's Brazilian defender Vitorino Hilton during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Montpellier (MHSC) on April 7, 2015
Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forward Dimitar Berbatov is keen to return to the Premier League, according to his agent.
The agent of Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that the striker is keen on a return to the Premier League.

Berbatov has been without a club since being released by PAOK during the summer, but he was linked with a switch to Swansea City before the departure of Bob Bradley.

The Bulgarian has recently spent time training with former team Manchester United, and agent Emil Dantchev has acknowledged that the 35-year-old wants another chance in English football.

He told BBC Sport: "Dimitar feels he can play for at least another year and his priority would be to come back to England."

Berbatov's last spell in the Premier League came with Fulham, where he scored 20 goals in 54 appearances in all competitions before leaving for AS Monaco.

