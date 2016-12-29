Manchester City and Barcelona are reportedly ready to lock horns over the signature of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl has reportedly emerged as a high-priority transfer target for both Manchester City and Barcelona.

The 21-year-old has become a key part of the Bundesliga side, making a total of 22 appearances in all competitions this season while also winning his fourth cap for Germany.

However, according to Marca, his performances have alerted two of European football's giants with City and Barcelona both identifying the player as a key part of their future.

It has been claimed that Barcelona see Weigl as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who has been a permanent fixture in front of the club's defence since 2008.

As for City, it has been suggested that Pep Guardiola is "in love" with Weigl and he has already made the player one of his main targets for the upcoming transfer windows.

Weigl has represented Dortmund on 69 occasions.