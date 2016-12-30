New Transfer Talk header

Report: Real Madrid step up interest in Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be the subject of a bid by Real Madrid once they get the all-clear to sign new players next summer, a report claims.
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 11:35 UK

Real Madrid are preparing a big-money deal to lure Thibaut Courtois away from Chelsea at the end of the season, according to a report.

Los Blancos are long-time admirers of the Belgium international and are said to have already made an approach to sign him in the past.

Courtois, who has previously spent three years on loan with Atletico Madrid, admitted earlier this season that he sees himself returning to the Spanish capital one day as that is where he "feels at home".

It is reported by The Sun that Los Blancos are ready to pounce once they get the all-clear to bring in new players next summer, knowing that half the battle is already won as the 24-year-old is keen on a move back to La Liga.

However, the same report suggests that Chelsea are not willing to let Courtois leave without a fight and are prepared to offer him a big pay rise to surpass that offered by Madrid.

The Spanish giants have previously fallen short with a move for Manchester United stopper David de Gea, who was all set to sign in 2015 only for paperwork to hold up a last-minute deal.

