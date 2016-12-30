New Transfer Talk header

Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte 'to study future offers'

Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Club in action during the start of the La Liga match between Getafe CF and Athletic Club at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium on October 28, 2013
Athletic Bilbao centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who turned down Manchester City in the summer, insists that he will "study" any offers that are put his way.
Athletic Bilbao centre-back Aymeric Laporte has revealed that he "will study" any "new proposals" that might arrive after turning down a move to Manchester City before the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 22-year-old was strongly linked with Man City in the summer, but ultimately rejected the interest from the Premier League outfit to sign a new long-term deal at Bilbao.

Laporte, however, who now has a £55.5m buy-out clause in a contract that runs until June 2020, has refused to rule out a future move away from San Mames.

"You have to think about offers and, if new proposals come along, I will study them," El Correo quotes Laporte as saying. "It would have been a very good move, not just for me but for any player, but Athletic's philosophy is very special."

Laporte, who is still in the middle of an international tug-of-war between France and Spain, is fast closing on 200 first-team appearances for his Basque outfit.

Luiz Suarez and Aymeric Laporte in action during the Copa del Rey game between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao on January 27, 2016
