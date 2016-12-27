Array

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez undergoes cancer surgery

A general view of Athletic Bilbao's new San Mames Stadium on September 16, 2013
Athletic Bilbao reveal that the surgery designed to remove a cancerous tumour from the testicle of 21-year-old defender Yeray Alvarez "passed without incident".
Athletic Bilbao have revealed that the surgery designed to remove a cancerous tumour from the testicle of 21-year-old defender Yeray Alvarez "passed without incident".

It was confirmed last week that first-team defender Alvarez had been diagnosed with testicular cancer and would undergo an operation on Tuesday morning to remove the tumour.

The surgery has now taken place and Alvarez will spend the next 24 hours recovering in hospital before being discharged on December 28.

"He was operated on the morning of December 27 at the Hospital de Cruces. An orchiectomy (removal of the affected testicle) has been performed and the surgery has passed without incident," read a statement from the Spanish club.

Alvarez came through the youth system at San Mames, representing the club's second team before earning promotion to the senior set-up before the start of the 2016-17 campaign. The defender's La Liga debut arrived in Bilbao's 2-1 victory over Valencia on September 18.

General view of Athletic Bilbao San Mames Stadium before the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Levante UD at San Mames Stadium on August 30, 2014
