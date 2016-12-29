Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde reportedly emerges as a potential replacement for Barcelona coach Luis Enrique.

Enrique is currently undecided whether he will continue his role at Camp Nou past the end of this season, and it has allegedly resulted in the Catalan giants considering potential candidates to replace the 46-year-old.

According to Marca, one of the names under consideration is Athletic Bilbao boss Valverde, who is said to tick many of the requirements for the leading role in the dugout at Barcelona.

The 52-year-old has been with Bilbao since 2013, winning 89 of his 187 matches in charge as well as defeating Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana in 2015.

His contract at San Mames Stadium expires at the end of the current campaign, but Barca are prepared to wait on Enrique given his success since 2014.