Aritz Aduriz "thrilled" with new Athletic Bilbao deal

Aritz Aduriz celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla on April 7, 2016
Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz reveals his delight after signing a new one-year contract with his Basque club.
By , European Football Editor
Aritz Aduriz has revealed his delight after signing a new one-year contract with Athletic Bilbao.

The 35-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the current season, but the striker penned a 12-month extension with the La Liga outfit in the middle of last week.

Aduriz, who has scored 133 times in 295 appearances for his Basque club, has said that 'his dream was to continue at Bilbao' and has vowed to continue contributing in terms of goals.

"I'm thrilled to continue a further year with my dream, which is to continue to play at Athletic, and I'm very grateful to the club president, to the coach and to my teammates," Marca quotes Aduriz as saying.

"I'm very proud to continue here. I've got a lot of challenges pending and those motivate me a lot, not just from a collective standpoint but from an individual one. I still have a lot to offer Athletic - not just for this season but for the next."

Aduriz, who has already found the back of the net on 12 occasions during the 2016-17 campaign, has also represented Real Valladolid, Mallorca and Valencia during a professional career that started in 1999.

