Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The January transfer window is almost here and clubs around the UK and Europe are lining up moves as they look to take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Galatasaray's Wesley Sneijder 'turns down China move'

A report claims that Galatasaray midfielder Wesley Sniejder turns down the chance to move to the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Report: Shanghai SIPG want Aston Villa's Jordan Ayew

A report claims that Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew is a transfer target for Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG. Read more.

Report: Swansea City target Groningen's Albert Rusnak

A report claims that Swansea City are planning a January move for Groningen midfielder Albert Rusnak, formerly of Manchester City. Read more.

Middlesbrough 'close to £6.5m Rudy Gestede capture'

A report claims that Middlesbrough are close to signing Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede for £6.5m. Read more.

Valencia's Joao Cancelo 'to join Barcelona next summer'

A report claims that Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo will join Barcelona in a £25m deal at the end of the season. Read more.

Newcastle United 'waiting on Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek response'

A report claims that Newcastle United are waiting to hear whether they have been successful in a loan move for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Read more.

West Ham United 'fail with £8.5m Martin Braithwaite bid'

A report claims that Toulouse reject an £8.5m bid from West Ham United for Denmark international Martin Braithwaite. Read more.

Report: Marouane Chamakh heading for Middle East

A report claims that Cardiff City striker Marouane Chamakh will move to Qatari-based side Al-Arabi in the January transfer window. Read more.

Jerome Sinclair 'to leave Watford on loan'

A report claims that Watford are prepared to send young striker Jerome Sinclair on loan in the January transfer window. Read more.

Genoa's Tomas Rincon 'to undergo Juventus medical'

A report claims that Genoa midfielder Tomas Rincon will undergo a medical at Juventus on Thursday ahead of a loan move to the club. Read more.

Breel Embolo coy on Manchester United rumours

Switzerland international Breel Embolo refuses to confirm or deny whether Manchester United made a move for him during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Report: Paris Saint-Germain make Federico Bernardeschi contact

A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain contact Fiorentina over a move for 22-year-old striker Federico Bernardeschi. Read more.

Juan Sebastian Veron comes out of retirement at 41 to join Estudiantes

Veteran midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron comes out of retirement to join Estudiantes at the age of 41. Read more.

AS Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko rules out January departure

In-demand midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko rules out a move away from AS Monaco in the January transfer window. Read more.

Galatasaray confirm Lukas Podolski offer from China

Galatasaray spokesman Levent Nazifoglu says that the Turkish club have "received a remarkable offer" from Beijing Guoan for Lukas Podolski. Read more.

Report: Patrice Evra to consider Premier League return

A report claims that Patrice Evra could leave Juventus in the January transfer window and return to the Premier League. Read more.

Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson attracting interest from five clubs?

Five clubs are reportedly interested in taking Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Rangers to target former Everton midfielder Leon Osman?

Rangers boss Mark Warburton is reportedly considering a move for former Everton midfielder Leon Osman. Read more.

Ronald Koeman: 'Ademola Lookman one of Everton's targets'

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that the club are working towards trying to complete a deal for Charlton Athletic striker Ademola Lookman. Read more.

Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt 'attracting Premier League interest'

A report claims that Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt. Read more.

Las Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese Rodriguez'

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez admits that his club will find it difficult to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Jese Rodriguez on loan next month. Read more.

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton: 'New signings welcome'

Marc Albrighton insists that the Leicester City squad would welcome new additions in the January transfer window. Read more.

Manchester United 'drop Victor Lindelof interest'

A report claims that Manchester United pull out of a deal to sign Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof in the January transfer window. Read more.

Chelsea 'make £21m Franck Kessie bid'

A report claims that Chelsea launch a £21m offer for in-demand Atalanta BC youngster Franck Kessie. Read more.

Anthony Martial considering Sevilla offer, says agent

France international Anthony Martial could leave Manchester United for Sevilla in January, the forward's agent has revealed. Read more.

Arsenal considering deal for Hednesford Town defender?

Arsenal are reportedly considering offering a two-year contract to Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall after he impressed during a two-day trial. Read more.

Olivier Giroud hints at signing new Arsenal contract "soon"

French striker Olivier Giroud claims that he has not yet signed a new contract at Arsenal, but may do "soon". Read more.