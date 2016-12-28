New Transfer Talk header

Olivier Giroud hints at signing new Arsenal contract "soon"

Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
French striker Olivier Giroud claims that he has not yet signed a new contract at Arsenal, but may do "soon".
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 09:34 UK

Olivier Giroud has revealed that he may be close to signing a new Arsenal contract despite a "difficult" season so far.

The 30-year-old striker celebrated his first Premier League start of the season by scoring the only goal in the Gunners' 1-0 Boxing Day win over West Bromwich Albion.

Until Monday, Giroud had found himself limited to substitute appearances or starts in other competitions due to the form of Alexis Sanchez, with the winner against the Baggies only his sixth goal of the season.

"I came back a bit late from the Euros and it was nice for my body because I could rest but not good for me because the team was doing well and another striker was doing well up front," he told Sky Sports News.

"This season has been difficult because also I was injured for a month and a half so it hasn't been easy. I don't want to talk too much about me but it was a big day for me, but a turning point for the team because if we didn't win we would have been in trouble.

"But football is an everlasting new beginning, as I used to say, and you always have to keep focused and wait for your time. People have been saying I have signed a new contract - it is not true but maybe soon."

Giroud joined the Emirates Stadium side in the summer of 2012, after winning the French title with Montpellier HSC.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
