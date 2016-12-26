Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger plays down an apparent confrontation between Lucas Perez and Gabriel Paulista at full time of their 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

The pair appeared to exchange angry words with each other after the final whistle, despite Olivier Giroud's 86th-minute goal giving the Gunners all three points.

However, Wenger does not believe that it is a big issue and insists that the pair are "very close" friends off the field.

"I don't know what it is about, I didn't see it as well. But they have the South American temper, you know and that can sometimes happen," he told reporters.

"I don't think that anything bad happened. They are two good friends, two very close to each other so that is already forgotten now."

The win leaves Arsenal fourth in the Premier League table, still nine points behind leaders Chelsea.