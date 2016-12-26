Dec 26, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Giroud (86')
Giroud (43'), Gibbs (65'), Ramsey (88')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Foster (83')

Arsene Wenger plays down Lucas Perez, Gabriel Paulista spat

Gabriel of Arsenal runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal at Maksimir Stadium on September 16, 2015 in Zagreb, Croatia.
© Getty Images
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger plays down an apparent confrontation between Lucas Perez and Gabriel Paulista at full time of their 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 at 21:12 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has played down a confrontation between teammates Lucas Perez and Gabriel Paulista at full time of their 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

The pair appeared to exchange angry words with each other after the final whistle, despite Olivier Giroud's 86th-minute goal giving the Gunners all three points.

However, Wenger does not believe that it is a big issue and insists that the pair are "very close" friends off the field.

"I don't know what it is about, I didn't see it as well. But they have the South American temper, you know and that can sometimes happen," he told reporters.

"I don't think that anything bad happened. They are two good friends, two very close to each other so that is already forgotten now."

The win leaves Arsenal fourth in the Premier League table, still nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

Olivier Giroud reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
